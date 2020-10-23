Menu

Police: 1 man dead, another critically injured in mobile home shooting

Posted at 9:21 AM, Oct 23, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — One man died and another was treated for life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning shooting.

According to Tucson Police Department Officer Frank Magos, police responded to a shooting at a mobile home park near Stone and Prince at 1:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old man died of gunshot trauma and an 18-year-old man was hospitalized.

Police took two men who were near the scene and hiding from police into custody. A male of unknown age was detained, and a 23-year-old man was arrested on a probation violation.

Police don't know if the men are suspects, witnesses or victims. Police found a car related to the case that had been reported stolen.

Magos said all four men are associated with each other. Detectives are working to find out the motive for the shooting.

