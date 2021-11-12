Police arrest 16-year-old in shooting death of Andres Franco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a 16-year-old accused of murder.
Police say 16-year-old Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo shot and killed 23-year-old Andres Guillermo Franco.
Police arrested Pichardo in the 1800 block of South Swan Road.
He faces a first-degree murder charge and was booked into Pima County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police say Franco was found shot to death at an apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th Street. Witnesses say a fight led to the shooting.
