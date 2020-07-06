Police: Armed robbers injured convenience store clerk in June

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for three men who worked together on an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Please help us identify these three robbery suspects.

On June 20, 2020, 2 of these suspects entered the Circle K at 2750 North Tucson Blvd. The third remain watch outside the business. pic.twitter.com/0xqp7Oqvbw — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) July 6, 2020

Police say two men stole alcohol from the Circle K at 2750 N. Tucson Blvd. on June 20. The other man stood watch.

A clerk at the store was injured in the robbery.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.