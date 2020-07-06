Menu

Police: Armed robbers injured convenience store clerk in June

TUCSON POLICE
Tucson police are looking for three men who worked together on an armed robbery at a convenience store.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 06, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for three men who worked together on an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police say two men stole alcohol from the Circle K at 2750 N. Tucson Blvd. on June 20. The other man stood watch.

A clerk at the store was injured in the robbery.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

