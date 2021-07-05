Police: Alvernon shut down due to barricaded suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down Alvernon Way between Blacklidge Drive and Fort Lowell Road Monday due to a barricade situation.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic is shut down on N. Alvernon Way between E. Blacklidge Dr. & E. Ft. Lowell Rd. as officers from midtown are dealing with a barricaded subject.



Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NFFugnBrYc — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 5, 2021

Police say officers are working on getting a barricaded suspect out of the apartment.

The victim is no longer in the apartment, and only the suspect remains.

