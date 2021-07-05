Watch
Police: Alvernon shut down due to barricaded suspect

Tucson police shut down Alvernon Way between Blacklidge Drive and Fort Lowell Road Monday due to a barricade situation. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 10:57:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down Alvernon Way between Blacklidge Drive and Fort Lowell Road Monday due to a barricade situation.

Police say officers are working on getting a barricaded suspect out of the apartment.

The victim is no longer in the apartment, and only the suspect remains.

