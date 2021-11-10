Police: 88-year-old woman dies after wreck near Grant and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 88-year-old woman died after an Oct. 29 wreck.
Tucson police say Judith Marie Treistman, 88, was driving a silver 2012 Lexus CT when she got into a wreck near Grant and Craycroft with a silver 2007 Toyota Prius.
The Prius was heading eastbound on Grant when Treistman's Lexus hit it while making a left turn from westbound Grant.
Police say Treistman failed to yield during the turn.
No citations or charges will be issued in the crash.
