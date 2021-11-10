Police: 88-year-old woman dies after wreck near Grant and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 88-year-old woman died after an Oct. 29 wreck.

Tucson police say Judith Marie Treistman, 88, was driving a silver 2012 Lexus CT when she got into a wreck near Grant and Craycroft with a silver 2007 Toyota Prius.

The Prius was heading eastbound on Grant when Treistman's Lexus hit it while making a left turn from westbound Grant.

Police say Treistman failed to yield during the turn.

No citations or charges will be issued in the crash.

