Police: 88-year-old Oro Valley man found safe

UPDATE, 2 p.m.:

Carlson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Oro Valley police are looking for a missing man.

Police say 88-year-old Ronald Carlson was last seen near Rancho Vistoso and Moore Road.

OVPD is attempting to locate Ronald Carlson an 88 year old who may be walking in the area of Rancho Vistoso and Moore Rd. He is wearing Blue polo shirt and slacks. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/85jP53MgXR — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) March 14, 2023

He was wearing a blue polo shirt and slacks.

Those with information should call 911.