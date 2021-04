TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casa Grande police are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

Severo Romero Chavez, 87, was last seen at 7 a.m. near Florence Street and Ash Boulevard in Casa Grande.

Chavez is 5-9 and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

He may have Alzheimer's.

Those with information should call Casa Grande police at (520) 421-8700.