TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally listed an incorrect age for Benavidez.

Tucson police say an 85-year-old man has been missing since Monday morning.

Reuben Peraza Benavidez was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday leaving his home in the 800 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.

He is 5-6 and weighs 170 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.