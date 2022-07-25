Police: 82-year-old vulnerable woman missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.
Police say 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen leaving her home in the 5500 block of East Burns Street.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 25, 2022
82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen this morning leaving her residence in the 5500 block of E. Burns St. She is 4’9”/128lbs. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and jean capris.
Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/mI8UotOTNT
She is 4-9 and 128 pounds.
Those with information should call 911.
