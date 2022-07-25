Police: 82-year-old vulnerable woman missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

Police say 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen leaving her home in the 5500 block of East Burns Street.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen this morning leaving her residence in the 5500 block of E. Burns St. She is 4'9"/128lbs. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and jean capris.



Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/mI8UotOTNT — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 25, 2022

She is 4-9 and 128 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.

