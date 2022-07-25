Watch Now
Police: 82-year-old vulnerable woman missing

Police say 82-year-old Gertrude Blair was last seen leaving her home in the 5500 block of East Burns Street.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 16:29:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

She is 4-9 and 128 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.
