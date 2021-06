TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 77-year-old man has gone missing.

Pedro Gonzalez was last seen at 10 p.m. leaving his home in the 6000 block of South Avenida Bodega.

He is 5-7 and 155 pounds. He was driving a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Arizona license plate CSJ4852. He now had a beard.

Those with information should call 911.