Police: 75-year-old man dies in wreck after running red light

No citations or charges issued in four-vehicle crash
A man died after a four-vehicle wreck Dec. 28 near Speedway and Main Ave.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 06, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after a four-vehicle wreck Dec. 28 near Speedway and Main Ave.

Tucson police say 75-year-old Joseph Edward Parker drove a 2007 white Nissan Altima west on Speedway aproaching Main. He ran a red light and hit a blue 2003 Honda Civic.

The Nissan also hit a blue 2021 Chevrolet Colorado that was stopped in the left turn lane on Speedway. The Chevrolet was pushed back into a silver 2003 Hyundai Tiburon.

No citations or charges were issued.

