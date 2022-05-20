Police: 69-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a woman who died after being hit by a truck May 2.

Police say the crash happened at 12:13 p.m. that day near Swan and Broadway. Marie Del Costello, 69, was in the Swan crosswalk heading from west to east when a 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup truck hit her.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries May 19.

The driver, who was in his 80s, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The driver was not impaired.

The driver, who had a green arrow, could face charges. Police say Del Costello may have been crossing against a pedestrian signal that said she should have stopped. The investigation will continue.

