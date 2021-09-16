Police: 54-year-old man shot to death on Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide that happened Wednesday on Glenn Street.
Police say the scene was in the 600 block of West Glenn Street.
Officers say 54-year-old Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez was found shot to death in front of a home.
Police say Juarez had a confrontation with a family member who walked next door afterward and was contacted by police.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
