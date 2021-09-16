Watch
Police: 54-year-old man shot to death on Glenn Street

Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:30:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide that happened Wednesday on Glenn Street.

Police say the scene was in the 600 block of West Glenn Street.

Officers say 54-year-old Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez was found shot to death in front of a home.

Police say Juarez had a confrontation with a family member who walked next door afterward and was contacted by police.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

