Police: 54-year-old man shot to death on Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide that happened Wednesday on Glenn Street.

Police say the scene was in the 600 block of West Glenn Street.

Officers say 54-year-old Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez was found shot to death in front of a home.

Police say Juarez had a confrontation with a family member who walked next door afterward and was contacted by police.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

