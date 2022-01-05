Police: 53-year-old motorcyclist dies after 22nd Street wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 53-year-old motorcyclist died in a wreck Tuesday.

Police say 53-year-old John Morales died from injuries he suffered in a wreck in the 5100 block of East 22nd Street. He rode a red 2020 Honda CBR500 on 22nd Street when a grey 1999 Saturn S12 hit him while turning onto the street.

The Saturn then hit a white 2011 Nissan Sentra that was waiting to turn right onto 22nd Street.

The driver of the Saturn was not impaired during the wreck. Witnesses say Morales was riding at excessive speeds. The Saturn also failed to yield while turning.

No charges or citations have been issued.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

