Police: 51-year-old woman dies after ramming car into garbage cans, tree, wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman died after she was injured in a Thursday wreck.
Tucson police say 51-year-old Joann Ester Heitzman died after she was driving a white Chevy Astro van eastbound in the 5700 block of East 28th Street at about 6:30 a.m.
They say she abruptly drove south, off the roadway, hitting several garbage cans, a wall and a palm tree.
Crews transported her to the hospital, where she later died.
Police say Heitzman was not impaired when she got into the wreck.
