Police: 51-year-old woman dies after ramming car into garbage cans, tree, wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman died after she was injured in a Thursday wreck.

Tucson police say 51-year-old Joann Ester Heitzman died after she was driving a white Chevy Astro van eastbound in the 5700 block of East 28th Street at about 6:30 a.m.

They say she abruptly drove south, off the roadway, hitting several garbage cans, a wall and a palm tree.

Crews transported her to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say Heitzman was not impaired when she got into the wreck.

