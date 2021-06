TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 47-year-old man died in a single-vehicle Wednesday crash at 12th Avenue and 44th Street.

Tucson police say 47-year-old Ramiro Reyes Loza died in the crash, which happened at 3:21 p.m. that day. He drove a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was heading northbound 12th Avenue and 44th Street when the car hit a traffic signal pole.

Loza was not wearing his seatbelt and the car was not speeding.