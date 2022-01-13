Police: 46-year-old man dies in Valencia and Palo Verde wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a man who died in a Wednesday car wreck at Valencia and Palo Verde.

Police say 46-year-old Clay Gerald Turner died in the crash. He was drivinga silver 2007 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on Valencia and starting to turn left to go northbound on Palo Verde Road.

He turned int front of a black semi truck that was heading westbound on Valencia. The truck hit the front passenger side of the Chrysler. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

Turner was not wearing a seatbelt and failed to yield when turning.

Police say it's unlikely that any citations or charges will be issued.

----

