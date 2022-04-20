Police: 32-year-old man shot at car carrying kids on freeway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of shooting at another car.

According to the department, deputies arrested 32-year-old Collin Primm, who faces five counts of aggravated assault.

At 7:20 p.m. April 14, Primm drove a dark-colored SUV and tailgated a car on I-10 toward the I-19 interchange. The victim, who was driving with kids ages 16 and 4, moved to the right to let the SUV pass, and Primm pulled up next to the car and started shouting.

The victim rolled down his window to show Primm that he had kids in his car, and Primm drew a gun and shot out the victim's window.

The victim exited the freeway and called 911.

Several minutes later, 911 dispatchers got another call about a similar vehicle driving recklessly southbound on I-19.

The second caller said they were driving with a 15-year-old and the SUV was tailgating them before cutting them off and pulling a handgun and pointing it the car.

Detectives arrested Primm the next day.

Those with information about the crime should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

