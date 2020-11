TUCSON, Ariz. — A motorcyclist died after a Tuesday night wreck.

Tucson police say 30-year-old Randy S. Pence died at the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East Eli Drive.

He was riding a 2007 Triumph Motorcycle northbound on Wilmot when he collided with a gray 2007 BMW 550 that was turning left from southbound Wilmot onto eastbound Eli.

Witnesses and roadway evidence show that Pence was speeding. He was wearing a helmet. No charges have been issued.