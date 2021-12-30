Watch
Police: 2nd man dies after being shot in car at red light

Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 30, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a second man shot while inside a car stopped at a red light early Wednesday has died.

Police on Thursday identified the victim who died at the scene as 27-year-old Everado Sandoval and said the other victim who died later of his injuries was 21-year-old Jorge Granados. According to police, at least one person in a second vehicle fired into the victim's car.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of North 19th Avenue and West Camelback Road. Police made no immediate arrest and have said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the incident.

