Police: 28-year-old man dies after being hit by car on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 28-year-old man died Wednesday when he was hit by a car on 22nd Street.
Tucson police say Evander Aaron Nelson died after a blue 2007 Nissan Titan heading westbound hit him in the street in the 300 block of East 22nd Street, about 50 feet from a marked crosswalk.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Officers confirm the driver was not impaired.
Police say Nelson's mid-block crossing caused the crash.
He died Saturday.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.