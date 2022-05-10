Watch
Police: 28-year-old man dies after being hit by car on 22nd Street

A 28-year-old man died May 4 when he was hit by a car on 22nd Street.
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 28-year-old man died Wednesday when he was hit by a car on 22nd Street.

Tucson police say Evander Aaron Nelson died after a blue 2007 Nissan Titan heading westbound hit him in the street in the 300 block of East 22nd Street, about 50 feet from a marked crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers confirm the driver was not impaired.

Police say Nelson's mid-block crossing caused the crash.

He died Saturday.

