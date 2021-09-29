Watch
Police: 26-year-old man found dead in car

Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:09:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included an incorrect amount of Tucson killings in 2020.

Police are looking someone who killed a 26-year-old man Tuesday.

Police say 26-year-old Josiah Rudolph Garza was found dead inside a vehicle near the 5700 block of North Camino de la Tierra.

Garza has signs of trauma. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

Police say there have been 69 deaths to date in Tucson in 2021. There were 68 in all of 2020.

----

