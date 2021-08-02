Police: 25-year-old man shoots, kills 40-year-old man in garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man on murder charges.

Police say 25-year-old David Christopher Record shot and killed 40-year-old Morgan Rockwell Fincher Saturday.

Fincher went to speak to one of the residents at a home in the 700 block of South Mountvale Drive. Just before 11 a.m., Record allegedly shot Fincher in the garage. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Record faces charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and prohibited possessor. He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

