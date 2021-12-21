Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 25-year-old man killed in Dec. 8 Euclid wreck

Pedestrian killed in Euclid crash
A 25-year-old man died after a Dec. 8 wreck.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 11:57:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 25-year-old man died after a Dec. 8 wreck.

Tucson police say Do Bao Nguyen Doan died after he was injured while on foot in a crash in the 1500 block of North Euclid Avenue.

Doan was hit by a blue 2002 Acura RSX at about 5:41 p.m. He was not in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired.

No charges or citations were issued.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!