Police: 25-year-old man killed in Dec. 8 Euclid wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 25-year-old man died after a Dec. 8 wreck.

Tucson police say Do Bao Nguyen Doan died after he was injured while on foot in a crash in the 1500 block of North Euclid Avenue.

Doan was hit by a blue 2002 Acura RSX at about 5:41 p.m. He was not in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired.

No charges or citations were issued.

