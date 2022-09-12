Police: 21-year-old woman killed in Sept. 3 crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian died after being hit near Grant Road and Palo Verde Avenue Sept. 3.

Tucson police say 21-year-old Kendra Roberts died after she was hit in a marked crosswalk by a 2002 Lexus ES that was heading westbound on Grant at 10 p.m. that night.

The Lexus left the scene but returned and cooperated with the investigations.

The second vehicle left the scene before police arrived, and the third vehicle — a red 2016 Honda Accord — stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police say the drivers were not impaired, but the Lexus failed to yield at the crosswalk.

No citations have been issued, but the investigation is still active.

