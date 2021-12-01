Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 21-year-old shot to death near 36th Street and Kino

Police say 21-year-old Elijah Santillanez Garcia was found shot to death in the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:48:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included the wrong date of the shooting death.

Tucson police investigated the Tuesday shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Police say 21-year-old Elijah Santillanez Garcia was found shot to death at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, near 36th Street and Kino.

Police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!