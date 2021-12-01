Police: 21-year-old shot to death near 36th Street and Kino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included the wrong date of the shooting death.
Tucson police investigated the Tuesday shooting death of a 21-year-old man.
Police say 21-year-old Elijah Santillanez Garcia was found shot to death at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, near 36th Street and Kino.
Police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter