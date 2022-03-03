Watch
Police: 21-year--old man arrested in deaths of 3 from Mexico

Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 09:57:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in the killings of three cousins from Mexico whose bodies were found in a vacant lot in Phoenix last month.

A police spokesman identified the person arrested as 21-year-old Juan Vargas but said the investigation was continuing and that no additional information was immediately available. Jail records said Vargas was booked on suspicion of crimes that included murder and kidnapping.

It wasn’t clear whether Vargas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Police identified the victims as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

