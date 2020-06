TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman on the westside.

Police say Sabrina M. Arvizu was found dead with obvious signs of gunshot trauma just after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of West Columbia Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, Arvizu and several other people were at the home.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.