Police: 2 suspects arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, one on the loose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police have arrested two suspects connected with an Oct. 3 shooting and are looking for one more.

Police say 23-year-old Tucsonan Edwardo Roman, Jr. and 35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jared Brown were arrested in a gunfire exchange that damaged an apartment and convenience store.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3 at a Circle K on North Garden Avenue.

Police say someone in a vehicle started shooting at a group riding motorcycles. Bullets hit the building and the motorcycles. Someone in the motorcycle group shot a car and two apartment units.

No one was injured.

Roman was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $30,000 bond and faces charges including discharging a weapon at an occupied structure, aggravated assault, endangerment and drive-by shooting. He was wanted on a Pima County warrant.

Brown was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $20,000 bond and faces charges including discharging a weapon at an occupied residence, disorderly conduct involving weapons, endangerment, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.

