Police: 2 men critical after shooting involving officers

Covey, Sarah
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 10:07:37-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says two men who are family members were critically injured in a shooting that involved police officers who responded to a reported a domestic dispute.

Sgt. Maggie Cox said the shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers tried to make contact with the men and that at least one of the men had a gun when he left the home.

Cox said no officers were injured. No identities were released and Cox said no additional information on circumstances of the incident were immediately available.

