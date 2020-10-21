Police: 2 men critical after shooting involving officers

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says two men who are family members were critically injured in a shooting that involved police officers who responded to a reported a domestic dispute.

Sgt. Maggie Cox said the shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers tried to make contact with the men and that at least one of the men had a gun when he left the home.

Cox said no officers were injured. No identities were released and Cox said no additional information on circumstances of the incident were immediately available.

