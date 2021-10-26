Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface street

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police say a man and a 2-year-old girl who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a teenager were killed in a wrong-way crash on a surface street.

Police told local news outlets that the teenage driver and the child’s mother were injured in the crash that occurred late Monday night in northbound lanes of Price Road near Southern Avenue, According to police, woman who was driving the other vehicle also was injured.

No identities were released. Police said they were investigating whether the teenage driver was under the influence. No identities were released but police said the teenage driver was a juvenile.

