Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface street

Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 11:02:04-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police say a man and a 2-year-old girl who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a teenager were killed in a wrong-way crash on a surface street.

Police told local news outlets that the teenage driver and the child’s mother were injured in the crash that occurred late Monday night in northbound lanes of Price Road near Southern Avenue, According to police, woman who was driving the other vehicle also was injured.

No identities were released. Police said they were investigating whether the teenage driver was under the influence. No identities were released but police said the teenage driver was a juvenile.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

