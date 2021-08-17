Police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting near Grant and Dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Grant Road Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Grant and Dodge for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found two juvenile victims, one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police say.

Officers have shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on Grant.

Detectives are on scene to continue the investigation.

