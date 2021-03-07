Police investigate shooting on Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting on Grant Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 1400 block of W. Grant Road, where eastbound traffic is closed between N. Forbes Blvd. and I-10, TPD says. Westbound lanes are open but traffic is restricted at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately released.

