Police investigate shooting on Grant Road

KGUN9 David Kasdan
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on Grant Road Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 15:51:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting on Grant Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 1400 block of W. Grant Road, where eastbound traffic is closed between N. Forbes Blvd. and I-10, TPD says. Westbound lanes are open but traffic is restricted at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN9 for further information.

