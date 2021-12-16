Watch
Police: 2 dead in Wednesday murder-suicide

Two people were found shot to death in a home Wednesday night in a presumed murder-suicide
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:32:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were found shot to death in a home Wednesday night in a presumed murder-suicide

Tucson police say 53-year-old Miguel Arvizu and 50-year-old Maria Miranda died in the house they shared in the 3700 block of East 32nd Street.

Police responded to the scene at 11:41 p.m.

Arvizu and Miranda lived together and Arvizu was the only one who owned a gun. Police say Arvizu killed Miranda, then turned the gun on himself.
