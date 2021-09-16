Police: 2 arrested in child abuse case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police arrested two people in connection with a child abuse investigation.

Police say a 20-month-old suffered multiple fractures within the previous two weeks.

Brynn Buette, the child's mother, faces multiple child abuse-related charges. Police say the child was in the care of her boyfriend, Brian Hendricks, when the child was injured. Hendricks faces child abuse charges.

