Police: 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in a Phoenix park

Posted at 12:53 PM, May 10, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

They say the body of Erin Carrillo Felix was found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a west Phoenix park. Police say officers went to check out the area after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teen boy who had been shot. Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the boy dead. Police say they are searching for a suspect and it’s still unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

