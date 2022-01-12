Police: 13-year-old boy stabbed his 60-year-old mother to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 13-year-old stabbed his mother to death Tuesday night, police say.

Police arrested Isaiah Ainuu, who allegedly killed his 60-year-old mother, Mary Ainuu.

The killing was in the 8200 block of South via del Forjador. The boy allegedly stabbed his mother and then ran from the scene.

Police arrested Isaiah several blocks away, on East Esmond Loop.

Isaiah faces a first-degree murder/domestic violence charge.

He was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

