Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 13-year-old boy stabbed his 60-year-old mother to death

Boy faces first-degree murder charge
A 13-year-old stabbed his mother to death Tuesday night, police say.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:25:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 13-year-old stabbed his mother to death Tuesday night, police say.

Police arrested Isaiah Ainuu, who allegedly killed his 60-year-old mother, Mary Ainuu.

The killing was in the 8200 block of South via del Forjador. The boy allegedly stabbed his mother and then ran from the scene.

Police arrested Isaiah several blocks away, on East Esmond Loop.

Isaiah faces a first-degree murder/domestic violence charge.

He was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!