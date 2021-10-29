Police: 12-year-old Oro Valley girl missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.
OVPD is currently working a missing child. We are looking for 12 year old Maya Ambro who went missing from her apartment in the area of Oracle & First.— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) October 29, 2021
Maya is 5’ 2” with long brown hair, just past her shoulders & bangs. If you have any information Maya please call 229-4900 pic.twitter.com/xCoSFGlncl
According to the department, Maya Ambro was last seen at an apartment near Oracle and First.
She is 5-2, has long brown hair and bangs.
Those with information should call (520) 229-4900.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter