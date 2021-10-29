Watch
Police: 12-year-old Oro Valley girl missing

Posted at 10:09 AM, Oct 29, 2021
2021-10-29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the department, Maya Ambro was last seen at an apartment near Oracle and First.

She is 5-2, has long brown hair and bangs.

Those with information should call (520) 229-4900.

