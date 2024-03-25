Poison coffee claim: Plea closer in attempted murder case

Melody Johnson is accused of poisoning her husband’s coffee. She is moving closing to a plea in the case.

In court today, attorneys asked Judge Teresa Godoy for more time to complete an agreement. The judge set a new hearing for April 8.

Johnson’s now ex-husband is in the Air Force. He said while stationed in Germany, and later in Tucson at Davis-Monthan, he noticed his coffee tasted off.

The couple was going through a divorce but still living together.

The husband said he set surveillance cameras that caught Johnson pouring something in the coffee maker.

He said when he tested the coffee with swimming pool test strips it showed a high concentration of chlorine.

Right now, Johnson is charged with attempted murder. Details of plea negotiations are not public, but a please deal would typically lead to her pleading guilty to a less serious charge.