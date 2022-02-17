Watch
Poison Center of Arizona Reports 90% increase in pediatric due to marijuana in 2021

Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 17:29:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center and Banner Poison Control Center have reported that they have noticed a significant increase in calls related to marijuana from health care professionals.

The AzPDIC and BPCC say many of the calls are coming from the emergency rooms and involve toddlers accidentally being exposed to edible marijuana.

“Many of the accidental ingestions that we hear about involve little kids getting into edible marijuana products that look like candy or other snacks,” ”Learning about safe storage can save parents a ton of grief and prevent a trip to the hospital.”
Dr. Steven Dudley PharmD, DABAT Clinical Toxicologist Director of Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center

BPCC says exposure to edible marijuana products with toddlers age five or younger can lead to prolonged neurologic and respiratory depression that requires intubation.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers wants to raise awareness regarding the similarities between vitamins & gummy candies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

