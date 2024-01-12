Plea expected in poisoned coffee case

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) A plea deal is in the works in the case of a woman charged with trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee.

In court this morning prosecutors and attorneys for Melody Johnson told Judge Teresa Godoy they are negotiating a plea bargain. They did not discuss possible details of the deal nor potential punishment for Johnson.

Her now ex-husband said while he was stationed in Germany with the Air Force he noticed a change in the taste of coffee his wife brewed at home. He says it continued after the Air Force moved the family to Davis-Monthan.

Part of the evidence in the case includes surveillance video which seems to show Melody Johnson pouring some unusual substance in the coffee maker. Her husband claims she poured bleach in the machine to poison the coffee.

It also includes the husband using test strips which he says showed high concentrations of chlorine in the coffee.