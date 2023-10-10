Two plead 'guilty' in connection with Midtown Tucson house party death

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of three suspects charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price at a house party back in March entered 'guilty' pleas last week.

Court documents reveal witnesses saw a then-16-year-old attending the party playing with a Glock handgun. The gun discharged and a bullet struck Price, killing her inside an apartment building at 5th and Country Club, a witness interview says.

The accused then-16-year-old shooter currently has a hearing scheduled for November.

According to the interim complaint filed in March, the party and shooting took place at the apartment of Joshua Galen Wood—now 19 years old and a friend of the accused shooter. During interviews, Wood told investigators he wrapped Price's body in a sheet and moved her to a nearby pool, where police later found her. Investigators also found burned sheets near the yard in which she was found.

The documents also show Wood solicited the help of a mutual friend, 19-year-old Christopher Deangelo Bravo. Bravo had hidden the gun—initially buried by Wood—in his car, according to the investigator interviews.

Both Wood and Bravo pleaded guilty to charges during hearings last week:



Wood pleaded guilty to two felonies:

Abandoning or concealing a dead body Hindering prosecution

Bravo entered guilty pleas to charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Both are expected to go before a judge for sentencing in December.

