PLAYING IN THE RAIN: Reid Park Zoo giraffes have a wet romp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Giraffes had a joyous time in the rain at Reid Park Zoo this week.

Giraffe zoomies! Like true Tucsonans, many of our animals enjoy this wet weather. Any time there is lightning nearby our giraffe herd are shifted to the safety of their barn. Recently we had a calm lightning-free rain shower that allowed the giraffes to frolic in the rain! pic.twitter.com/wys2K4iXFX — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) July 15, 2021

In a Tweet, zoo officials said they shift giraffes to the barn during lightning storms.

But when a lightning-free shower arrives, giraffes get to frolic in the rain.

