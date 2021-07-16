Watch
PLAYING IN THE RAIN: Reid Park Zoo giraffes have a wet romp

Giraffes had a joyous time in the rain at Reid Park Zoo this week. Video courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Giraffes had a joyous time in the rain at Reid Park Zoo this week.

In a Tweet, zoo officials said they shift giraffes to the barn during lightning storms.

But when a lightning-free shower arrives, giraffes get to frolic in the rain.

