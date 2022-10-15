Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.

According to Community Gardens of Tucson, food-producing plants that do best in Southwest Arizona during October - February include fava beans, carrots, leafy greens, peas, onions and garlic. Find the group's complete planting guide on the website.

Local Non-profit Native Seeds/SEARCH, a group focused on conserving native plants in the Southwest, also offers an online planting guide, with tips for growing plants in an arid environment.

Whether you're looking for crop starts or native arid-adapted plants to attract pollinators to your garden, three local non-profits have plants sales coming up to get your started with your home garden this fall:

Tucson Organic Gardeners Plant Fair



Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

St. mark's Presbyterian Church

3809 E. 2nd St.

Free Admission

Desert Museum Fall Plant Sale



Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 16

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday is members only; open to all Sunday

2021 N. Kinney Rd.

Sale will be located in parking lot

No admission required

Full list of plants available

Tohono Chul Fall Plant Sale



Saturday, Oct. 22 - Sunday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Members'-only preview Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7366 Paseo del Norte

No admission required

Don't have a place to plant in your yard? Consider a plot at one of the 18 Community Gardens of Tucson locations. Plots are about 3’ x 20’ and are equipped with drip irrigation.