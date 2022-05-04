Planned Parenthood reaction to SCOTUS draft opinion

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — In light of recent news about the Supreme Court and the potential for ending abortion rights, KGUN 9 wanted to find out more about what Planned Parenthood of Arizona had to say about the impact on women of color. President and CEO Brittany Fonteno says if the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court becomes a reality, it can change the way women operate in Arizona.

"While this is not the final decision the court does seem prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion and this outcome is as dangerous as it is unprecedented,” Fonteno said.

Fonteno also says about 50% of those who come in for services of all kinds are people of color. Planned Parenthood has also been preparing for a change to the law, and they have been getting a growing number of calls and messages from patients.

"We’re talking about Black, Latino, Indigenous communities, young people, people with low-incomes, immigrants. We’re working in partnership with other healthcare providers in safe areas of the country. Here in Arizona to us its California we are working with them to make sure that patients still get the care that they need,” Fonteno said.

According to a recent study from Planned Parenthood 26 states are now positioned to ban abortion. They also say that at least 11 million more women, trans men, non-binary and gender non-conforming people are at risk of losing access to abortion services. Adding that those numbers and the financial challenges that come with finding services will put added stress on households.

"Generations before us have fought tirelessly to protect the rights that we have today. We won’t back down, not now, not ever. We are still here, our doors are still open to provide this safe and legal healthcare procedure and here to provide the range of other sexual reproductive healthcare services and education that people come here for,” Fonteno said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

