Planned Parenthood may work for a vote to secure abortions in AZ

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly a year after the Supreme Court overturned a Federal right to abortion, Planned Parenthood of Arizona is considering asking voters to lock in abortion rights in the state.

In a news conference Thursday Planned Parenthood’s CEO and its' Medical Director reflected on challenges as the organization coped with people coming to Arizona for abortions because they could not get them legally in their home states.

They also talked about sending Arizonans to other states if they were over Arizona’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

CEO Brittany Fonteno says Planned Parenthood is considering asking voters to lock in abortion rights in Arizona.

“We know that there is a lot of energy and interest in making this happen in 2024. And so it is our intention as we continue to explore, to pursue, to potentially pursue something next year, but we have to see what the research tells us.”

Fontino says Planned Parenthood wants to do more research before spelling out exactly what the ballot measure would do if voters approve it.

Recently voters in Kansas passed a measure affirming abortion rights by roughly 59 to 41 percent.