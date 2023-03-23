Planetary parade: How to see five planets in the night sky this weekend

Get your telescopes ready: starting Saturday, March 25, a total of five planets will be visible in the night sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will appear in an arc in the sky in what's called a large planetary alignment. Tuesday, March 28 will be the best day to see the lineup, but the planetary parade can be seen as early as Saturday.

Some of the planets can be found by simply looking up but you may need to break out the binoculars for others.

The best time to find the planets is right after sunset. That's when you'll be able to find Jupiter and Mercury low on the horizon to the west.

Venus will be the easiest to spot with the naked eye — it's the brightest object in the night sky besides the moon. But with binoculars or a telescope, you'll be able to find Uranus close by Venus.

If you're looking for a good place to stargaze this weekend, look no further than Stars over Sabino — the second annual stargazing event organized by the Mt. Lemmon Skycenter happening Friday and Saturday.

You can check it out Saturday to see the planetary alignment in action and even hear from experts about the wonders of our solar system.