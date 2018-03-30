Plane returns to Phoenix after several passengers become ill

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix fire officials say a flight has returned to Sky Harbor International Airport after several people on board began feeling ill.

Fire Capt. Larry Subervi says firefighters and a hazardous materials team were at the scene Friday morning to treat at least eight people on an American Airlines flight bound for Baltimore, Maryland.

Subervi says some people began complaining of nausea and dizziness from an odor on the plane.

The pilot turned the plane around as several people began experiencing the same symptoms.