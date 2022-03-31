Plane goes down at Ryan Airfield, pilot crawls out from wreckage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District reports a plane going down at Ryan Airfield.

Public Information Officer L.T. Pratt confirmed the aircraft crashing.

He says firefighters found the upside down plane not far from the runway.

Pratt reveals the pilot, and only occupant, crawled out from the wreckage with minor injuries.

@DHFDPIO crews responded to a plane crash at Ryan Field yesterday. Upon arrival, crews found the aircraft in the desert area near the runway. Plane was on its roof with heavy damage. The occupant/pilot was able to free themselves from the wreckage and had only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/CTMy8blcb5 — DrexelFirePIO (@DHFirePIO) March 31, 2022