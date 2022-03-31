Plane goes down at Ryan Airfield, pilot crawls out from wreckage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District reports a plane going down at Ryan Airfield.
Public Information Officer L.T. Pratt confirmed the aircraft crashing.
He says firefighters found the upside down plane not far from the runway.
Pratt reveals the pilot, and only occupant, crawled out from the wreckage with minor injuries.
