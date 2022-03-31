Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Plane goes down at Ryan Airfield, pilot crawls out from wreckage

Confirmed through Drexel Heights Fire District
Drexel Heights Fire District.jpg
Drexel Heights Fire District
Drexel Heights Fire District.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 12:15:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District reports a plane going down at Ryan Airfield.

Public Information Officer L.T. Pratt confirmed the aircraft crashing.

He says firefighters found the upside down plane not far from the runway.

Pratt reveals the pilot, and only occupant, crawled out from the wreckage with minor injuries.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!