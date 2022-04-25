Plane crashes in Red Bull stunt; pilot parachutes to safety

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of one of two planes that were part of a Red Bull stunt in which two pilots attempted to swap planes in mid-air on Sunday evening.

One plane spun out of control over the Arizona desert. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of the plane that crashed in the Red Bull Plane Swap ended up landing safely by parachute. The other pilot regained control of the second plane and landed safely.

Local authorities say the plane crashed near Eloy, which is 65 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix. The FAA said it denied an organizer’s request for an exemption from regulations that require people operating planes to be at crew-members stations and wear safety belts.

